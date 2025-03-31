Illegal immigrant released by Biden admin indicted on murder, rape and other charges

​

Warning: This story contains disturbing details.

A Honduran illegal alien accused of murdering a Georgia mother of five in a random attack earlier this month, faces additional charges including rape and necrophilia.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said David Hector Rivas-Sagastume, 21, has been the subject of a deportation order since July 2023.

Earlier this month, he was charged with capital murder in the death of Camilia Williams, a 52-year-old mother of five and a grandmother. Her body was dumped in a wooded area in Cobb County, Georgia, authorities said.

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT RELEASED BY BIDEN ADMIN CHARGED WITH KILLING GEORGIA GRANDMOTHER IN RANDOM ATTACK

Prosecutors filed additional charges against Rivas-Sagastume on Friday, including malice murder, aggravated assault, rape, aggravated sexual battery and necrophilia.

Williams’ family told local media outlets that she said a man had been following her in the days leading up to the night she was killed. Authorities have not determined the suspect’s connection to Williams.

DEMOCRAT MAYOR BLASTED FOR VOWING TO MAKE MAJOR CITY ‘SAFE HAVEN’ FOR ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS

An arrest warrant states that Rivas-Sagastume assaulted Williams of Marietta, placing her in a chokehold, causing her to lose consciousness sometime between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. on March 12, Fox Atlanta reported. Once unconscious, Rivas-Sagastume allegedly told police he put both knees and his full body weight on her neck, leading to her death.

The Department of Homeland Security told Fox News that Rivas-Sagastume entered the United States illegally on March 17, 2021, and was arrested by the U.S. Border Patrol.

DEMOCRAT MAYOR BLASTED FOR VOWING TO MAKE MAJOR CITY ‘SAFE HAVEN’ FOR ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS

“He was issued a notice to appear and paroled into the country by the previous administration,” the statement said. “A judge ordered him removed on July 11, 2023. On March 18, 2025, he was arrested by the Cobb County Police Department for capital murder and other crimes.”

“ICE has lodged an immigration detainer with the Cobb County Jail. President Donald Trump and Secretary Noem will not allow criminal illegal aliens—including accused murderers—to be loose on America’s streets.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rivas-Sagastume is being held on no bond, according to jail records.

Fox News Digital’s Louis Casiano contributed to this report.