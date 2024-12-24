Illegal immigrant involved in suspected DUI crash that claimed life of Georgia realtor

A realtor in Georgia was killed in a suspected DUI crash that allegedly involved an underage illegal immigrant from Honduras who ran through a red light and struck the driver, going 100 miles per hour (mph).

Police in Chamblee, Georgia, said that around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, 20-year-old Christian Fernando Irias-Ruiz ran through a red light, going 100 mph, and T-boned another car, killing the driver, according to local station WSB-TV.

Family and friends identified the victim of the crash as 37-year-old Jimmy Chang, according to his social media and a GoFundMe page.

A source told Fox News Digital that the suspect is an illegal immigrant from Honduras. He was arrested by the Border Patrol in South Texas around June 2021 and released.

FAMILY DEMANDS ACTION AFTER 7-YEAR-OLD’S DEATH IN DUI CRASH INVOLVING MIGRANT WHO HAD PRIOR ARREST

The source said ICE also placed a detainer with the DeKalb County jail.

Irias-Ruiz faces multiple charges including homicide by vehicle in the first degree, DUI, reckless driving, speeding and possession of alcohol by someone under 21.

Police told WSB-TV that Irias-Ruiz was also driving with no insurance, no license and a suspended registration.

“It’s not going to bring my brother back, but hopefully justice will be served,” Jason Chang, Jimmy Changs’ brother, told WSB-TV. “We’re kind of at a loss of what to do now.”

Four people were taken to the hospital from injuries sustained in the crash, including Irias-Ruiz and two passengers in his vehicle and the other being the driver of a third car.

HONDURAN ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT CHARGED IN ALLEGED DUI CRASH THAT KILLED ARKANSAS CHILDREN’S RESPIRATORY THERAPIST

“We are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of our beloved Jimmy. The unexpected passing of Jimmy has left us heartbroken,” a post on a GoFundMe page reads.

The Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA) also confirmed Chang’s passing and shared a tribute in his memory.

“With profound sadness and heavy hearts, the AREAA Atlanta chapter BOD would like to share the news of the sudden passing of our Chapter President and dear friend, Jimmy Chang,” the post read.

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT ALLEGEDLY KILLED MOTHER, SON IN DRUNK DRIVING CRASH DESPITE BEING DEPORTED 4 TIMES

“Since joining the AREAA Atlanta Chapter in 2017, Jimmy has been an integral part of our community, demonstrating unwavering kindness, dedication, and leadership – all in a style that is uniquely Jimmy.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chang’s brother told WSB-TV that their family is devastated and still in shock that their beloved Jimmy is gone.

“It’s devastating for all the family right now, still can’t process that he’s gone. He impacted a lot of lives,” Jason Chang said.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Chamblee Police Department for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.