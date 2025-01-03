Illegal immigrant Honduran gang member kidnapped US woman, ‘giggled’ after threatening to sell organs: report

A Honduran gang member “giggled” and “smirked” as he confessed to kidnapping a young Texas woman at gunpoint and threatening to pimp her out and harvest her organs on Christmas Eve, according to police.

Illegal immigrant Eduardo Javier Ordonez Godoy, 35, allegedly forced the 22-year-old Haltom City woman into the back seat of her car at gunpoint as she was leaving for work around 4:45 a.m. on Christmas Eve. After making her withdraw cash from an ATM, he drove her 22 miles away to the town of Grapevine, according to charging documents obtained by Fox 4 News.

There, Godoy allegedly tied his victim to a tree with her shoelaces and threatened to “prostitute her” or “sell her organs,” Haltom City Police Sergeant Rick Alexander told Fox 4.

MIGRANTS ACCUSED OF KILLING MEXICAN BORDER AGENT AFTER HE ASKED FOR THEIR IDS: OFFICIALS

The woman was able to escape and ran to a nearby resident for help, according to the department, and was not physically harmed in the abduction.

Haltom City Police reported the victim’s car stolen. Less than 24 hours later, police in Oklahoma City found the vehicle and arrested Godoy.

Godoy appeared to have no remorse for the attack that left the woman fearing for her life, Haltom City police said.

HOCHUL’S CHRISTMASTIME BOAST OF SAFER SUBWAY CAME AMID STRING OF ALARMING VIOLENT ATTACKS

“He smirked a lot, he giggled, and, you know, he was almost proud of what he did,” Alexander told Fox 4.

“He claims he’s a thief. He wants money,” he continued. “But, you know, in this case, clearly he went beyond that and brought a firearm into it.”

HOW IMMIGRATION AND BORDER SECURITY DOMINATED 2024 AND DECIDED AN ELECTION

Before the Christmas Eve kidnapping, Godoy had committed similar crimes and been deported back to his home country, where he was affiliated with a violent gang, the New York Post reported.

According to the charging documents, Godoy faces charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle, possessing stolen property and carrying or possessing a firearm by an illegal alien in Oklahoma City.

In Haltom City, he faces two first-degree felonies for aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Godoy is currently being held at Oklahoma County Detention Center and has an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer because of his immigration status, police said.