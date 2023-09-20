Illegal immigrant from Peru charged with murder in Texas, entered US months ago

An illegal immigrant from Peru has been charged with murder after being arrested by police in Texas, Fox News Digital has learned.

Maverick County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 64-year-old Roberto Emilio Vasquez-Santamaria was arrested in connection to a homicide that happened Monday in Eagle Pass.

According to multiple U.S. Customs and Border Protection sources, Fox News Digital has learned that Vasquez-Santamaria crossed illegally into Texas in May, and was released into the U.S. with a court date in 2025.

Sources said that the migrant was processed by Border Patrol after promising, in writing, to appear in court for upcoming proceedings. After signing the notice to appear on own recognizance (NTA/OR), Vasquez-Santamaria was transferred to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE).

ICE allegedly released him to a non-government agency (NGO) in Eagle Pass.

Law enforcement has not released any information on the victim and whether he is a U.S. citizen.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital request for comment.