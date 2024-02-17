Illegal immigrant arrested for child molestation in Rhode island after being detained and released: ICE

A Guatemalan man illegally living in the United States was arrested earlier this month for child molestation charges after he was released last year while being detained, immigration authorities said Friday.

The unidentified man was taken into custody on Feb. 6 by U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement removal agents. He faces sex crime charges in Providence, Rhode Island, ICE said.

HOUSE REPUBLICAN INTRODUCES BILL TO REIMBURSE TEXAS THE NEARLY $4 BILLION IT SPENT TO SECURE BORDER

“This Guatemalan national has disregarded U.S. immigration laws and has been charged with horrific crimes against a Rhode Island child,” said Todd M. Lyons, director of the Boston field office of Enforcement Removal Operations. “We will continue to apprehend and remove egregious offenders who prey on the most vulnerable in our society.”

Immigration authorities don’t know when the suspect entered the U.S. He was arrested in Providence in March 2023 and charged with child molestation.

Immigration authorities lodged a detainer request for him with the Adult Correctional Institute in Cranston, Rhode Island where he was being held. The request to notify immigration authorities of his pending release from the facility was ignored and he was freed in April 2023, authorities said.

His child molestation case remains pending.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Multiple jurisdictions across the country typically ignore detainer requests from ICE because of so-called sanctuary city policies that forbid local authorities from cooperating with immigration authorities.

ICE has said those policies put the public at risk by releasing dangerous criminals back onto the street.