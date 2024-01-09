Illegal immigrant allegedly killed mother, son in drunk driving crash despite being deported 4 times

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

An illegal immigrant from El Salvador who had been arrested multiple times in Boulder, Colorado for DWI and deported, was arrested once again last month in Colorado after allegedly killing a mother and her son in a car crash, which police say involved alcohol.

The Broomfield Police Department arrested 37-year-old Jose Guadalupe Menjivar-Alas on Dec. 15, 2023, in connection with a fatal crash three days prior on Main Street and Miramonte Boulevard.

Menjivar-Alas was driving a Toyota Tundra that crashed into a Mazda CX-5 driven by 47-year-old Melissa Powell. Powell’s son, Riordan, was also in the Mazda, and they were both killed in the crash.

An investigation into the crash led detectives to believe alcohol and speed contributed to the crash.

Menjivar-Alas was transported to a local hospital after the crash, and once released, he was booked into the Broomfield County Jail and charged with vehicular homicide from reckless driving, vehicular homicide caused by DUI and habitual traffic offender.

U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) told Fox News Digital Menjivar-Alas, a citizen of El Salvador, has been deported from the U.S. four times.

“ICE records show that the subject has been previously removed and has no regard for immigration law,” an ICE spokesman said.

Menjivar-Alas was first convicted of DWI on Aug. 4, 2007, and received subsequent convictions for the same offense on Dec. 7, 2016 and May 7, 2019. He was also convicted of driving with alcohol on Sept. 16, 2007.

An immigration judge issued Menjivar-Alas’ first order of removal on April 14, 2009.

He was then removed from the U.S. in June 2009, June 2013, November 2014 and January 2015.

Despite being deported, Menjivar-Alas continued to make his way back into the country, where he was arrested numerous other times, and now allegedly killed a mother and her son.

According to ICE, the Denver field office lodged an immigration detainer with Broomfield County on Dec. 18, 2023.

“As part of its routine operations, ICE targets and arrests noncitizens who commit crimes and other individuals who have violated our nation’s immigration laws,” ICE said. “All noncitizens in violation of U.S. immigration law may be subject to arrest, detention and, if found removable by final order, removed from the United States, regardless of nationality.”