Illegal immigrant accused of murder arrested while trying to flee US for Jamaica

A Jamaican man who overstayed his visa has been arrested on murder charges while trying to flee the U.S. for his homeland, authorities said.

Brandon Swaby, 20, is a suspect in the April 5 shooting of 22-year-old Brandon McCabe near the Nashville International Airport, according to police.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Swaby had entered the U.S. in 2020 with a non-immigrant visa and overstayed his allotted time.

Nashville police said McCabe had arranged to trade his BMW sedan for Swaby’s Dodge Charger. On their way to meet each other, McCabe’s car broke down and he drove to Donelson Pike in a relative’s SUV, according to police. A dispute ensued with Swaby and McCabe was fatally shot inside the SUV, police said.

CBP officers, working with Nashville police and U.S. Secret Service, tracked Swaby down to Fort Lauderdale International Airport (FLL) on April 10 and arrested him as he was attempting to fly back to Jamaica via Spirit Airlines.

“We continue to work closely with all law enforcement partners to ensure wanted criminals face justice,” said Larry Allen, CBP Port Director for Port of Nashville, in a statement. “Our work is vital to protecting the homeland and officers consistently do an outstanding job of taking people off the street that may pose a concern to any community.”

Online court records show Swaby is being held at the Broward County Jail in Florida pending extradition to Nashville to face murder charges.