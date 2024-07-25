Illegal immigrant accused of killing Nashville restaurant owner in hit-and-run crash charged: report

An illegal immigrant who is accused of killing the owner of a Nashville restaurant in a hit-and-run crash has been charged in connection with the murder.

Ulises Raigoz-Martinez, 24, an illegal immigrant from Mexico, is accused of a hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of Smokin Thighs restaurant owner Matthew Carney, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) confirmed to FOX 17 News.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said that Raigoz-Martinez is being charged with criminal homicide and evidence tampering in the death of Carney.

Back on July 11, officers began the search for Raigoz-Martinez, an accused auto thief, who led officers on a high speed chase in Williamson County. Two occupants in the stolen vehicle were apprehended, but Raigoz-Martinez escaped.

FOX 17 News also confirmed Raigoz-Martinez has an extensive criminal history.

Judge Tim Todd is accused of dismissing three charges during a preliminary hearing back on March 6, FOX 17 News reported.

ICE also issued a statement to FOX 17 News confirming the arrest.

“ERO New Orleans placed an immigration detainer on Ulises Raigoz-Martinez, 24, an unlawfully present Mexican citizen, following his arrest in Davidson County, Tennessee, for homicide, vehicle theft, and evading arrest on July 19. Raigoz entered the United States on an unknown date and location, without being admitted or paroled by an immigration officer,” a spokesperson for ICE said in a statement.

Nashville Police said that investigations concerning Raigoz-Martinez are ongoing.

Fox News Digital reached out to ICE for comment.