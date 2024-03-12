Illegal immigrant accused of causing head-on crash that killed young Missouri boy

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

A woman in the U.S. illegally is accused of causing a head-on, wrong way, crash that left a 12-year-old Missouri boy dead.

Travis Wolfe was just one day away from celebrating his 12th birthday when authorities say Endrina Bracho slammed into his family’s car head-on.

Authorities tell Fox News Digital Bracho, 33, was barreling down the highway the wrong way, going 70 miles per hour in a 40 mile per hour zone.

Wolfe was severely injured but initially survived the December 2023 crash that happened in Hazlewood.

JOHNSON CHASTISES BIDEN FOR ‘REGRET’ ON CALLING LAKEN RILEY MURDER SUSPECT ‘ILLEGAL’: ‘WHAT AN EMBARRASSMENT’

Wolfe was rushed to the hospital and put on life support. His parents were also taken to a local hospital with broken wrists, broken ribs, a broken sternum and more.

Wolfe later died at the hospital on March 6.

“Yesterday (March 6), Travis was taken off life support. He will be forever remembered as a funny kid with a huge heart and a love for Blues Hockey. Please continue to support the family as the bills continue to grow,” Andrea DeWeese wrote on a GoFundMe page set up for the Wolfe family.

TEXAS TEEN LIZBETH MEDINA MURDER SUSPECT PLEADS NOT GUILTY, LOOKS ‘FORWARD TO HIS TRIAL,’ ATTORNEY SAYS

Bracho is currently in the St. Louis County jail on a $500,000 bond. She is facing charges of involuntary manslaughter in the first degree, two counts of assault in the second degree, two counts of endangering a child in the first degree, and one count of operating a vehicle without a valid license.

The Hazelwood Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that Bracho is in the U.S. illegally from Venezuela.

“Travis Wolfe, a 12-year-old Missouri boy killed by an illegal migrant. This is what an open border does. Say his name,” Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo, wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hazelwood Police hope Bracho’s arrest will bring some closure to the Wolfe family.

“1,700 feet is quite a big distance to travel at over 70 miles an hour on a 40-mile posted road. That’s a long way to travel in the wrong direction and not realize it,” Sgt. Scott Schnurbusch from the Hazelwood Police Department told Fox 2.