Idaho wildfire explodes to over 26,000 acres, forces evacuations

A wildfire in Idaho exploded to over 26,000 acres as of Tuesday night and has forced evacuations of nearby neighborhoods, officials said.

The Ross Fork Fire has scorched central Idaho since lightning first sparked the blaze on Aug. 14. The wildfire was 2% contained as of Tuesday night.

Over the holiday weekend, hot, dry weather and winds pushed the flames along slopes at the base of the Sawtooth Mountain Range near Alturas Lake, a popular spot for campers, boaters and hikers.

The fire grew from 5,500 acres on Friday to 15,000 acres on Monday before ballooning to 26,020 acres on Tuesday night.

The fire is also threatening homes in Smiley Creek, an old mining town with few year-round residents but many part-time homeowners and summer visitors.

Evacuation orders remained in place for Smiley Creek and Alturas Lake, KIVI-TV reported.

At least two buildings near Smiley Creek burned, but it wasn’t immediately known if they were homes, cabins or outbuildings. The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office was warning people not to go into the area to check on their property.

Air conditions near Smiley Creek and Sun Valley were considered hazardous and the sheriff’s office urged residents and visitors to avoid outside activity if possible.

About 175 firefighters were battling the blaze, with fire officials working to add reinforcements to the team, Sawtooth National Forest spokesperson Elizabeth Wharton told The Associated Press.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.