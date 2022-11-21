Idaho university murders: Police search wooded area behind home where four students were fatally stabbed

Law enforcement authorities investigating the University of Idaho murders were seen searching the woods behind the home where the four students were found dead last Sunday.

Local investigators in Moscow, Idaho, were seen looking through bushes behind the home on King Road. Federal authorities were also on the scene, photos of the scene show.

Investigators were allegedly scouring the woods to get a view of what an assailant would have seen if they were hiding in the woods.

The search comes just hours ahead of Moscow Police Department Chief James Fry holding a press conference on Sunday afternoon in the Alumni Lounge inside the Idaho Central Credit Union on the school campus. It is the second press conference held by the police department, KREM 2 reported.

Investigators were also seen going through a white, Chevrolet sedan on Sunday, which was parked outside the home.

Roommates Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20, were fatally stabbed early last Sunday morning Nov. 13 between 3 and 4 a.m. in Moscow, according to authorities.

Police have not yet identified a suspect in the case or located a murder weapon. Authorities have, however, ruled out a handful of people as potential suspects, including two other roommates who were home during the murders.

Mogen and Goncalves were seen at a food truck shortly before their deaths and were then taken home by a “private party,” according to police. Police said Saturday that they investigated the driver who took Mogen and Goncalves home, but “do not believe he is involved in this crime.”

A man who was seen in video footage near the food truck was also ruled out as a suspect.

The Moscow Police Department is leading the investigation, with assistance from about 50 FBI agents, as well as state police and other local police departments.

The parents of Kaylee Goncalves told Fox News in an interview Saturday evening that it will take authorities “a lot” of time to process the evidence they have collected over the last week.

“They’re telling us that there’s so much evidence that it’s going to take a lot of time to process it all,” Steve Goncalves, Kaylee’s dad, told Fox News’ “Lawrence Jones Cross Country”. “This wasn’t like a pinpoint crime. This person was sloppy.”

The killer “made a mess. And there’s a mess there. And they’re gonna have to go through that point by point and that’s going to take a lot of time. That’s why they reached out to other facilities to help them with that lab work,” the grieving dad added.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to call Moscow police at 208-883-7054 or email [email protected].