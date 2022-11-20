Idaho university murders: Police reveal key details about events surrounding stabbing of 4 students

Police revealed additional details about the events surrounding the stabbing of four University of Idaho students on early Sunday morning.

The four students, Ethan Chapin, 20; Xana Kernodle, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were stabbed to death while sleeping on early Sunday morning between 3 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. in a Moscow, Idaho, home on King Road the college campus, according to police.

Moscow Police Department Chief James Fry said that there were no indications of a forced entry when officers responded to the residence after the 911 call was placed.

In an update posted on Saturday night, the Moscow Police Department said that the 911 call made at 11:58 a.m. on Sunday was placed “on one of the roommates’ cell phone.”

UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO MURDERS TIMELINE: WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE SLAUGHTER OF FOUR STUDENTS

Shortly before the attack, both Mogen and Goncalves were seen at the Grub Wandering Kitchen’s food truck. The two were taken home by a “private party,” according to police, but didn’t add if the women knew the driver.

In Saturday’s update, police said that they’ve investigated the driver who took the women home on Sunday night and “do not believe he is involved in this crime.”

Two roommates of the King Road residence were at the house when the attacks took place, but they aren’t considered suspects in the incident.

IDAHO MURDERS: SISTER OF SLAIN STUDENTS SAYS ‘NO ONE IS SAFE’ WITH SUSPECT AT LARGE

Police said on Saturday that the surviving roommates were both out of the house on the night of Nov. 12 and returned home by 1 a.m. on Nov. 13, and “did not wake up until later on November 13th.”

Inside Edition reported that Goncalves and Mogen called someone named Jack seven times before she was killed, citing her sister.

“At 2:26 a.m., Kaylee starts to call Jack,” Alivea Goncalves told the outlet. “Kaylee calls Jack six times between 2:26 a.m. and 2:44 a.m. From 2:44 to 2:52 Maddie calls Jack three times, then Kaylee makes a final call to him at 2:52 a.m.”

Officials said that they are “aware” of several phone calls that Mogen and Goncalves made to a male, and added that it’s part of the investigation.

UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO MURDERS: TWO ROOMMATES WERE AT HOME WHEN FOUR STUDENTS WERE KILLED

The victims were on the second and third floors of the house, according to the press release.

Police are also asking residents and business owners for surveillance footage from the timeframe of 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Sunday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to call Moscow police at 208-883-7054 or email [email protected]

Fox News’ Rebecca Rosenberg and Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.