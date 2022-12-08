Idaho police pack up Moscow murder victims’ belongings at crime scene

MOSCOW, Idaho – Police spent over two hours Wednesday packing up the belongings of four murdered Idaho college students – including one victim’s pink cowboy boots that had been displayed in her window.

Moscow Police Department Chief James Fry and at least six other officers entered the King Road home at about 9:43 a.m. with packages of cardboard boxes.

Madison Mogen, 21, her best friend Kaylee Goncalves,21, Ethan Chapin 20, and his girlfriend, Xana Kernodle, 20, were stabbed to death in the early morning hours of Nov. 13 inside th rental home near campus.

Mogen’s pink cowboy boots had sat on the ledge of the third story window next to a large, decorative letter “M.”

Officers could be seen loading a 10-foot U-Haul with plastic bins, boxes, a white office chair and artwork.

Fry told reporters at the scene that they had removed “some of the things the family wanted and other belongings that were there.”

He was asked if it was difficult for him to return to the crime scene. “We have a job to do,” he replied.” We owe this to the families, we owe this to the victims, we owe this to our community.”

The packed U-Haul, driven by Fry, was taken to a city lot in downtown Moscow shortly after noon. Family members are expected to retrieve the personal belongings in the coming days.

“It’s time for us to get those things back that really mean something to those families and hopefully help with some of their healing,” Fry said Tuesday.

It has been more than three weeks since the horrific slayings and police have yet to publicly announce a suspect or motive.

Fry told Fox News Tuesday that the police department would do everything in its power to solve the case.

“This case is not going cold. We have tips coming in. We have investigators out every day interviewing people. We’re still reviewing evidence, we’re still looking at all aspects of this,” Fry said. “I said early on that no stone will go unturned, and I mean that.”

Local police are working with the Idaho State Police and the FBI.

Kaylee Goncalves’ grieving father, Steve Goncalves, previously told Fox News that he had lost confidence in the Moscow Police Department.

“They’ve messed up a million times. But I don’t get to say that because what experience does Steve have? He doesn’t know. He’s just a dad who woke up one day and had his life turned upside down,” he said.

The Moscow Police Department is asking that the public call in tips at 208-883-7180, email [email protected] or submit digital media here.

