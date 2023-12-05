Idaho police kill suspect who opened fire on them during traffic stop

A 34-year-old man was fatally shot by police after authorities said he fled a traffic stop and fired at officers in eastern Idaho early Monday morning.

The Idaho State Police said the shooting occurred just after 1 a.m., when a trooper pulled a vehicle over for a traffic violation in Idaho Falls. The trooper also called for backup and as Idaho Falls Police officers arrived, a passenger in the car fired at them and fled the vehicle, authorities said.

The ISP said the law enforcement officers chased the man on foot, and gunfire broke out.

STABBING SUSPECT DEAD, POLICEWOMAN WOUNDED AFTER VIRGINIA GUNFIGHT

“At this time, it is believed that the ISP trooper and two IFPD officers exchanged gunfire with the man,” the ISP wrote.

No officers were injured, but the man was shot. Law enforcement officers and emergency medical staffers provided medical aid, according to the state police, but the man died at the scene. His name was not immediately released so that family members could be notified.

“The exact dynamics of the incident remain under investigation,” the ISP said.

The shooting is being investigated by a regional task force led by the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Both law enforcement agencies involved in the shooting will fully cooperate in the investigation, the ISP said.