FOX News 

Idaho police hit with deluge of tips about Hyundai Elantra, now forwarding calls to FBI call center

The Moscow Police Department has been flooded with tips and leads over the past 24 hours about a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra that was in the “immediate area” of the home where four University of Idaho students were murdered last month.

Calls to the tipline will now go to an FBI call center better equipped to deal with the volume of information.

“The global call center has the resources to take those calls, categorize them, and send them on to investigators so they can utilize those tips in the investigation,” the Moscow Police Department said Thursday.

Moscow, Idaho detectives are interested in speaking with the occupant(s) of a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra, with an unknown license plate in relation to the investigation of a quadruple homicide on November 13, 2022.
(Moscow Police Department)

Police first announced that they want to find the vehicle on Wednesday, saying that the occupant or occupants may have “critical information” about the murders.

UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO MURDERS TIMELINE: WHAT WE KNOW

The license plate on the car is unknown and authorities have only said that “tips and leads” led them to the vehicle.

Front view of the house where four Idaho students were killed.
(Adam Sabes/Fox News Digital)

Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, along with the women’s two other roommates in Kaylee Goncalves’ final Instagram post, shared the day before the slayings.
(@kayleegoncalves/Instagram)

As the investigation into the quadruple homicide closes in on one month, police still haven’t identified a suspect or located a murder weapon.

Authorities believe that Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were stabbed to death some time between 3:00 and 4:00 a.m. on Nov. 13.

IDAHO MURDERS: 25% TO 40% OF STUDENTS CHOSE NOT TO RETURN TO CAMPUS

The four victims had returned to their three-story residence just blocks from campus shortly before 2:00 a.m., according to police.

The belongings of the victims of the Univeristy of Idaho quadruple homicide are removed from the house in Moscow, Idaho, Wednesday, December 7, 2022.
(Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Members of the community can call in tips at 208-883-7180, email [email protected] or submit digital media here.