Idaho police arrest dozens on suspicion of conspiracy to riot at gay pride event

website maker

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dozens of masked men, suspected of being tied to a White nationalist group, were arrested near an Idaho pride event on Saturday after they were found packed in the back of a U-Haul truck.

Couer d’Alene police confirmed in a press briefing that 31 individuals from a variety of states were inside the U-Haul after it was stopped by local and Idaho State Police several blocks from the pride event on Saturday afternoon.

The several dozen men inside the truck wore khakis, navy blue shirts and beige hats with white balaclavas covering their faces and police say that some of them wore patches that identified with Patriot Front, a White supremacist group, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

The men had what appeared to be a homemade riot shield and some protective equipment, KTVB reported. It was not immediately clear why the truck was stopped.

POSTMATES SLAMMED OVER ‘BOTTOM-FRIENDLY’ PRIDE MONTH MENU

Videos of the arrest posted on social media show the men kneeling on the grass with their hands zip-tied behind their backs.

“Reclaim America” was written on the back of one shirt.

DRAG SHOW FOR KIDS PROVES LEFT WILL RISK HARMING CHILDREN FOR POLITICS

Dozens of police officers surrounded the group and they were taken one by one to patrol cars, where their masks, hats and sunglasses were removed. They were then led to a police van.

Coeur d’Alene Police Chief Lee White said all 31 people are being charged with conspiracy to riot.

METHODIST LEADERS SAY ‘REBELLION AND DYSFUNCTION’ OVER LGBT ISSUES SPLITTING DENOMINATION

“They came to riot downtown,” Coeur d’Alene Police Chief Lee White said at a press conference.

White added that police were tipped off by a civilian and not by a law enforcement informant within the Patriot Front which some on social media had claimed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Idaho State Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Associated Press contributed to this report.