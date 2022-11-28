Idaho murders: Two weeks have passed since four college students stabbed to death at off-campus house

MOSCOW, Idaho – Two weeks have passed since four University of Idaho college students were stabbed to death in an off-campus rental home, and police have no suspects.

Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20, were found dead at a house just yards off campus, hours after police say someone attacked them in their sleep on Nov. 13. The three women lived there, and Chapin was visiting his girlfriend, Kernodle.

Investigators have conducted more than 150 interviews and received over a thousand tips in the case so far, said Aaron Snell, communications director for the Idaho State Police. But they are asking anyone who knows anything to come forward, even with minute details.

“At this point, we haven’t ruled out anything,” he told Fox News Digital. “We are looking at all angles”

Chapin was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity, majoring in recreation, sport and tourism management, the University of Idaho said. His frat house is across a field about 200 yards from the crime scene.

Kernodle and Mogen were both part of the Pi Beta Phi sorority and were marketing majors. Goncalves, a general studies major, belonged to Alpha Phi.

Two of the victims were sleeping on the second floor, and two were on the third, but police have not confirmed who was found where – or whether the bedroom doors were locked after the slayings.

The Latah County coroner later said that all four were victims of homicide by stabbing – and that their wounds had likely been inflicted in their sleep. “Some” of them showed signs they fought back, but police have declined to elaborate.

Two roommates, who were asleep on the ground level, were not attacked. Neither was a pet dog in the home.

Police say it was an “isolated, targeted” attack, but they’ve kept most details under wraps as they continue to seek out their suspect.

So far, investigators have obtained more than 260 videos from community members taken on the night of the murders. They’ve canvassed the surrounding area and performed a grid search on the wooded hill behind the home. They’ve collected DNA, fingerprints and additional evidence from the crime scene. And they’ve pulled cell tower data, in addition to other measures.

“We use any and all techniques that are available to us,” Snell said. “And we’re going to continue to investigate all potential leads.”

John Kelly, a criminal profiler and psychotherapist with experience interviewing serial killers, said that due to the lack of publicly available details, he’s “up in the air” about whether the attacker was a random stalker or someone familiar with the inside of the home.

But one thing is clear, he said. “He really, really is a savage, with no concern or empathy or anything like that,” he told Fox News Digital.

Police, deputies, the county prosecutor and the FBI worked through Thanksgiving trying to find answers in murder mystery. They are asking anyone with any information on the case to get in touch.

“We are looking at all angles,” Snell said. “Our concept is that if we start getting pigeonholed into a specific idea, we may miss other tips in other pieces of this investigation.”

Anyone with information on a stalker, or on the case in general, is asked to call the tip line at 208-883-7180 or to email [email protected].