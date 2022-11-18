Idaho murders: Student says ‘there needs to be justice’ for person who killed four students

A University of Idaho student says that there needs to be justice for the person who killed four students on early Sunday morning.

Four students who attended the University of Idaho, Ethan Chapin, 20; Xana Kernodle, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were killed between the hours of 3 and 4:00 a.m. on Sunday inside a King Street home in Moscow, Idaho, according to Moscow Mayor Art Bettge.

Police found the four students while responding to an unconscious persons call on Sunday at 11:58 a.m. An autopsy report by Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt released on Thursday states that the students were pronounced dead at noon, with the manner of death being a stabbing. Mabbutt said the cause of death is murder.

She previously said that the same knife was likely used to kill all for students. In a Tuesday press release, the Moscow Police Department said that the incident was an “an isolated, targeted attack” with “no imminent threat to the community at large.”

University of Idaho student Alaina Tempelis also told Fox News Digital that there needs to be increased surveillance since the suspect hasn’t been arrested, adding that she has been praying for the community.

“I think there needs to be justice. And I think there will be justice. That’s another reason why I’m praying, because I know that God brings justice,” Tempelis said. “And we, as students, all we can do is pray and hope that that comes.”

“And I know there’s power and my prayers and everyone’s prayers. So I do believe that things will get better,” Tempelis said.

At Wednesday’s press conference, Moscow Police Department Chief James Fry said that an ongoing threat to the community couldn’t be ruled out.

“We do not have a suspect at this time, and we cannot say there is no threat to the community,” Fry said. “There is a threat out there, possibly.”

“We need to be vigilant. We need to watch out for our neighbors,” Fry said.

Scott Green, president of the University of Idaho said in a Thursday statement that he’s recommending “increased vigilance,” and noted that people will see “an increased security presence through the weekend.” He added that the “Moscow Police Department maintains that this appears to be a targeted attack”

“This is an intentional increase in response to your concerns and not a reflection of any new information or heightened threat communicated by MPD,” Green said.

Fry said during the press conference that there were two roommates inside the home on early Sunday mornings when the four students were killed.

The two roommates were “unhurt,” according to Fry, who didn’t add if the individuals were witnesses to the attack.

As of Wednesday night, there were no suspects or a person of interest.

Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson told NBC News on Thursday that it’s possible there’s more than one suspect.

“It certainly is possible. That’s the purpose of the investigation, that’s why we’re really hoping for any information from the public that can help the investigators recreate everyone’s activities from Saturday night into early Sunday morning and hopefully give them the leads, the information, to identify who did this,” Thompson said.

Mogen and Goncalves were both seen on a Twitch stream at a local food truck in Moscow, Idaho, shortly before they were killed at the King Road residence near the University of Idaho campus.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to call Moscow police at 208-883-7054.

Fox News’ Audrey Conklin and Rebecca Rosenberg contributed to this report.