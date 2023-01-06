Idaho murders: Ride along Bryan Kohberger’s suspected route home from student stabbings crime scene

MOSCOW, Idaho – Bryan Kohberger lived just over 10 miles from the home where he allegedly stabbed four University of Idaho students to death.

His suspected escape route added a few extra turns.

Kohberger was being held without bail Thursday at the Latah County Jail on four counts of murder and a felony burglary charge for allegedly entering a home with the intent to kill.

Police allege he ambushed four sleeping University of Idaho students with a knife in the early hours of Nov. 13, 2022.

In a sworn statement unsealed Thursday, Moscow Police Cpl. Brett Payne revealed that a surviving roommate, identified by her initials DM in the filing, overheard part of the crime and went into a “frozen shock” as she witnessed a masked man walk by her and leave through the rear sliding door.

Authorities have accused Kohberger of being that man and say phone records and video evidence show he drove home to an apartment near the University of Washington, roughly 10 miles away, where he was studying for a Ph.D in criminal justice and criminology.

His alleged escape route, which detoured to the south, tacked on more than four extra miles between Moscow, Idaho, and Pullman, Washington.

Roughly an hour after the murders, according to Payne, Kohberger’s white Hyundai Elantra began appearing on surveillance cameras around the area.

The first was at 1300 Johnson Road in Pullman, which is connected to Moscow by the rural West Palouse River Drive.

“The white sedan was then observed turning north on Bishop Boulevard and northwest on SR 270,” Payne wrote. “At approximately 5:27 a.m., the white Elantra was observed on cameras traveling northbound on Stadium Way at Nevada Street, Stadium Way at Grimes Way, Stadium Drive at Wilson Road, and Stadium Way at Cougar Way.”

Shannon Glinksi, who co-owns the business at the Johnson Road address, said she was “thrilled” that the seven security cameras on her building helped police catch a suspected killer.

She said police asked for her video, and she turned it over without knowing if it showed anything important.

“This is the first time we’ve heard any of this,” she told Fox News Digital Thursday. “We had no idea.”

Glinksi said the slayings hit her close to home. She graduated from the University of Idaho herself. Her children grew up in Moscow. And her property management company oversees multiple residences on the same block as the crime scene.

“We’ve all been shocked and surprised, [but] absolutely relieved that this person’s been caught,” she said.

Police eventually put out a call for help tracking down the car – and two Washington State University police officers, Daniel Tiengo and Curtis Whitman, were the first to find it linked to an address three-quarters of a mile away from the last camera sighting.

The information they dug up revealed that the car was registered to Kohberger and that he changed its registration from Pennsylvania to Washington five days after the murders.

In mid-December, a license plate reader in Colorado picked up the vehicle heading east, according to the affidavit. Two days later, Indiana police stopped Kohberger and his father in the car twice. And Pennsylvania police and the FBI found it at his parents’ house in the Poconos when they arrested him on Dec. 30.