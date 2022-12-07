Idaho murders: President of fraternity speaks out for the first time since member was killed

The president of the fraternity where University of Idaho victims Xana Kernodle and her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, were last seen before their murders said he has “full faith” in the investigation, according to a report.

“As of right now, we’ve told Moscow PD, Idaho State Police and the FBI all we know,” Sigma Chi president Reed Ofsthun told NewsNation.

“We’re kind of leaving it up to them to piece it together. Obviously we don’t have the utilities or resources to do it on our own. So we’re putting full faith in the officers and the detectives doing it, but that’s all I really know right now,” he said.

The Moscow Police Department previously said they believe the couple attended a party at the Sigma Chi house from 9 p.m. to 1:45 a.m.

Idaho State Police spokesman Aaron Snell told ABC News that Kernodle and Chapin’s timeline “seems to be one of the larger areas that we don’t have a lot of information in.”

Investigators are trying to piece together what the couple did that night, who they contacted and the route they took home.

Kernodle and Chapin, both 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and her best friend Madison Mogen, 21, were stabbed to death in a rental home a half block from the fraternity on Nov. 13 between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. Police have not publicly named a suspect in the grisly murders.

Members of the fraternity were seen at the police station Monday and Tuesday, when they sat for interviews.

“Ethan was always in the house, Xana was a good friend before Ethan even came up,” Ofsthun said in the interview outside the fraternity, which is flying its flag at half-staff. He added that the fraternity has no cameras.

Kernodle’s mother, Cara Northington, told NewsNation last week that police have not been helpful, and she needs more answers.

She said she believes her daughter and her boyfriend may have left the fraternity at some point and gone to a bar before heading home.

The Moscow Police Department is asking that the public call in tips at 208-883-7180, email [email protected] or submit digital media here.