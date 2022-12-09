Idaho murders: Nearly 4 weeks after slayings, neighbor reportedly recalls hearing scream

A man who lives near the home where four University of Idaho students were killed last month has come forward about hearing a scream early on the morning of the attacks in the area of the crime scene, according to a local report.

Inan Harsh, a local chef, told the Idaho Statesman he got home around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 13 after working late. The home at 1122 King Street in Moscow, Idaho, was usually bustling, even at that time, he told the news site, but instead, “There was not a lot of activity.”

Hours later, as he began to fall asleep around 4 a.m., he said he heard what sounded like a scream coming from the area of 1122 King Street, the Statesman reported. However, Harsh reportedly did not think much of the scream and instead associated it with a “party sound” rather than one of more negative value.

“I didn’t think anything of it,” Harsh told the news site. “After what happened, I’ve definitely had second thoughts. Maybe it was not a party sound”

He reportedly said he did not initially tell police about the sound, adding, “I’m not sure what good it does for them now.”

According to the report, Harsh previously notified police about an unfamiliar black SUV that was parked near the front of the King Street home.

Sunday will mark one month since the gruesome quadruple homicide, which remains unsolved with no murder weapon recovered.

Ethan Chapin, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Madison Mogen, 21, were discovered fatally stabbed inside the three-story home at 1122 King Street just before noon on Nov. 13. The home is located just one block from the University of Idaho campus and within eyeshot of some of the fraternity houses.

Officials have said they believe the victims were asleep when they were attacked between 3 and 4 a.m. Each victim suffered several stab wounds, and some showed signs of trying to defend themselves.

Attacks were carried out on the second and third floors. Two other roommates were on the bottom floor of the home and survived, police said.

Earlier this week, police revealed they had received tips and leads about a white 2011 to 2013 Hyundai Elantra spotted near the crime scene in the early morning hours of Nov. 13. They are seeking to speak with the person or people who were inside the vehicle, and are asking the public for any information about the vehicle.

The Moscow Police Department is urging the public to submit any images or information that they think could be important or useful to their investigation.

