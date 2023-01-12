Idaho murders: Mom of slain student says son ‘loved unconditionally’ as surviving siblings return to campus

The mother of Ethan Chapin, one of the four University of Idaho students killed on Nov. 13, says her son “loved unconditionally” and “touched lives we had no idea existed.”

Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were stabbed to death by 28-year-old suspect Bryan Kohberger during the early morning hours of Nov. 13 in Moscow, Idaho.

Stacy Wells Chapin wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday that she had just dropped off her other two children, Maizie Chapin and Hunter Chapin, at the University of Idaho on Wednesday. Maizie and Hunter attend the same school as their late brother Ethan.

“Yesterday, we successfully dropped them off back at the University of Idaho. Hunter was very glad to be back at the fraternity and Maizie was warming up to the idea but it was so good to hear all of the girls squeal with delight upon seeing her. It did this momma’s heart good to hear it!!,” Stacy Wells Chapin said.

UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO MURDERS TIMELINE: WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE SLAUGHTER OF FOUR STUDENTS

“Maizie and Hunter are rockstars and we couldn’t be more proud of them,” Stacy Wells Chapin added. “We’ve spent the last eight weeks, besides the obvious, focused on Maizie and Hunter. Cards, talks, walks, hikes, tears, you name it.”

For Mazie and Hunter, Stacy Wells Chapin said that their “job now is just be kids.”

“Start where they left off. Keep goals and aspirations in mind,” Stacy Wells Chapin said.

Ethan’s mother said that her late son “is who he was because of our family.”

IDAHO MURDERS: BRYAN KOHBERGER SEARCH WARRANTS SEALED TO PREVENT ‘SERIOUS AND IMMINENT THREAT,’ COURT DOCS

“His foundation was unwavering. He was so loved he didn’t know any different. He was profoundly supported and our family of five was different than others and so very special,” she wrote in the Facebook post. “He was loyal to all, he was inclusive, carefree, happy, just the best person you could ever meet. The stories are endless and amazing.”

Stacy Wells Chapin added that her family has spent “no time being angry,” adding “that would be energy not well spent and it still wouldn’t change the outcome.”

“We have to look ahead,” the mother said.

IDAHO MURDERS: VETERAN DEFENSE ATTORNEY LAYS OUT CASE BRYAN KOHBERGER TEAM COULD MAKE, ‘HOLES’ IN AFFIDAVIT

She also gave an update on Ethan’s possessions, stating that they are “frozen with the defense.”

A spokesperson for the Chapin family told Fox News Digital that “the Chapins do not have access to these items at this time. The defense has the right to look at all on-site related items if needed.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kohberger, a Washington State University teaching assistant and Ph.D. student in the Department of Criminal Justice, was arrested on Dec. 30 in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania.

He is facing four counts of first-degree murder and burglary with intent to commit murder. If he’s convicted of first-degree murder, Kohberger faces life in prison or the death penalty.