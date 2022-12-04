Idaho murders: Kaylee Goncalves’ parents say victims’ ‘means of death don’t match’

MOSCOW, Idaho – At least two of the four University of Idaho students who were killed on Nov. 13 have conflicting “means of death,” according to the parents of deceased student Kaylee Goncalves.

Kaylee, a 21-year-old senior at the university; her best friend, 21-year-old Madison Mogen; their roommate, 20-year-old Xana Kernodle; as well as her boyfriend, 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, were stabbed to death in their home near campus in the early morning hours of Nov. 13. Police have yet to name any suspects or a motive in the case.

“I’ll cut to the chase – their means of death don’t match.” Kaylee’s father, Steven Goncalves, told “Lawrence Jones Cross Country” on Saturday evening.

When Jones asked if Goncalves was specifically discussing the deaths of his daughter and Mogen, Goncalves repeated: “They don’t match.”

“Their points of damage don’t match,” he continued. “I’m just going to say it. It wasn’t leaked to me. I earned that. I paid for that funeral. … I sent my daughter to college. She came back in a box, and I can speak on that.”

Kaylee and Mogen were sleeping in the same bed when the attack occurred, according to Kaylee’s father.

While it is unclear whether Goncalves was speaking about any one person in particular, Kaylee’s mother, Kristi Goncalves, previously told News Nation on Thursday that she believes police cleared some individuals “very fast” in their investigation into the quadruple homicide.

“We just have no information as a family. And it’s tough, day after day after day,” Kristi Goncalves told “Lawrence Jones” on Saturday. “I mean, every day you just wake up and think, ‘Today’s the day we’re going to hear something,’ and you see these, ‘Oh, there’s a break in the case,’ and it’ll just be something stupid.”

Sunday will mark three weeks since the students were stabbed to death, likely while sleeping, according to the Latah County coroner.

The Moscow Police Department has continued to describe the brutal murders as “an isolated, targeted attack.” University of Idaho students who left campus for Thanksgiving break were given the option to stay home and learn remotely instead of returning to campus with a suspect still on the run.

Police also have yet to announce any kind of motive in the quadruple murder.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the murders to call 208-883-7180 or [email protected]