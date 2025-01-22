Idaho murders: Judge in Bryan Kohberger case hears defense motion

The judge overseeing the Idaho murders case in which suspect Bryan Kohberger is accused of killing four university students announced a hearing on Wednesday, just hours before another schedule hearing was set to begin on Thursday morning.

Kohberger, the man accused in the brutal stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students in November 2022, is challenging an host of evidence in an effort to prevent prosecutors from presenting it at trial.

Kohberger is accused of killing Madison Mogen, 21; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20, in a 4 a.m. attack on Nov. 13, 2022. All four were staying in a six-bedroom home just steps from the university campus.

Kohberger, a criminology Ph.D. student at the nearby Washington State University, was arrested weeks later at his parents’ house in Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains. Kohberger is facing four first-degree murder charges and a felony burglary charge in connection with the early morning massacre, during which prosecutors allege he snuck into the house near the University of Idaho campus and brutally killed the four innocent students using a large knife.

Kohberger is being held without bail and could face the death penalty if convicted.

Fox News’ Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.