Idaho murders: Inside the off-campus house where 4 students were killed

MOSCOW, Idaho – The house where four University of Idaho students were murdered on Nov. 13, located off campus near the university’s Greek Row homes, was rented out to the victims and their roommates on June 5, according to Team Idaho Property Management Supervisor Merida McClanahan.

Victims Ethan Chapin, 20; Xana Kernodle, 20; Madison Mogel, 21; and Kaylee Goncalvez, 21, were stabbed to death at about 3 or 4 a.m. on Nov. 13 after they returned home that evening at about 1:45 a.m., according to investigators.

Two additional roommates inside the home on the night of the homicides were unharmed in the attack that police are calling an “isolated, targeted” incident.

The residence is a three-story, six-bed, three-bath, single-family home that is frequently rented out by students in the area, McClanahan told Fox News Digital.

There are two bedrooms and one bathroom on each floor. Upon entry through the door on the first floor, visitors immediately face a bathroom and furnace room, and there are two bedrooms to the right and left of the entryway.

Stairs lead to the second floor, where there are two more bedrooms, a bathroom, a living room and a kitchen. There is also a sliding glass door attached to the kitchen, which is accessible from the ground, because the house was built on a hill in the backyard.



More stars lead to the third floor, where there are two more bedrooms, a bathroom, and a hallway. McClanahan explained that there is about 20 feet of space between each bedroom. There is a third door attached to the third bedroom that leads to a balcony and is only accessible by going through the third bedroom.

The property manager said she has frequently made unexpected property visits to student renters at the company’s properties near campus, and sometimes they don’t hear her enter when they are wearing headphones while studying in their rooms.

Moscow Police Department Chief James Fry said during a Wednesday press conference that there were no signs of forced entry at the house when they initially responded to reports of an unconscious person at 11:58 a.m. on Nov. 13 and found the four deceased students upon arrival.

Jeffrey Kernodle, Xana Kernodle’s father, told 3 TV/CBS 5 that the house had a lock with a number code on the front door.

“Every time you go, you have to go around the house because of the number code so they either knew that or went around and maybe found the slider door open,” Kernodle told the outlet.

Neighbors said they heard some noise from the house on the night of the murders, but that it was not unusual to hear noise from the residence because the street is known for hosting student parties.

Many students left campus early before Thanksgiving break after the tragedy.

Authorities are imploring anyone with information about the murders or the victims’ whereabouts on the evening before the attack to contact the Moscow police at 208-883-7054.