Idaho murders: Digital footprint for type of Hyundai Elantras being sought likely ‘slim to none,’ expert says

MOSCOW, Idaho – Investigators working the ongoing case involving four University of Idaho students savagely killed last month are likely limited in how they can go about tracking a Hyundai Elantra spotted in the area at the time of the slayings, an expert told Fox News Digital.

Law enforcement officers are “sorting through” information on approximately 22,000 Hyundai Elantras that match the description of the one seen near the crime scene at the time of the murders. It was white, and its model year was between 2011-2013, police have said.

But investigators will likely not have the assistance of advanced tracking and GPS technology — at least not any software within the vehicle itself — because Hyundai Elantras were not outfitted with Bluelink technology until 2014, mobile forensics expert Tom Slovenski told Fox News Digital.

“If we’re looking for any kind of digital footprint from that vehicle, it’s going to be slim to none,” said Slovenski. “Hyundai didn’t start putting what’s called Bluelink — which is like North Star, which is like OnStar — into that Elantra until 2014.”

UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO MURDERS TIMELINE: WHAT WE KNOW

A spokesperson for Hyundai would not comment when contacted multiple times for confirmation regarding the Bluelink software.

Slovenski, founder and president of Cellular Forensics, LLC, said his research showed the Hyundai Elantras from before 2014 do not include third-party technology that would allow investigators to pinpoint vehicles’ locations at a certain date and time.

IDAHO MURDERS: WHITE CAR SPOTTED IN FOOTAGE OBTAINED BY POLICE ONE DAY AFTER KILLINGS

“For that car, the only thing it has is internal information. In other words, when they find the car, they can then try to download what phone was connected to it,” he said, describing the kind of information that could later be gleaned from the vehicle.

Police revealed Dec. 7 that they had gathered information through tips and leads about a 2011 to 2013 white Hyundai Elantra “being in the immediate area of the King Street residence during the early morning hours of Nov. 13.” They added that they believe the people inside the vehicle could have “critical information” related to the case.

Investigators have since been collecting surveillance footage related to the vehicle and the case. Kane Francetich, a landlord for a property 0.3 miles from the home where the students were killed, told Fox News Digital he handed over hours of video footage from the building’s surveillance system. He provided police with footage on Nov. 14, and the video, which included footage of a white vehicle, spanned from 2 a.m. through noon on the day of the killings, he said.

IDAHO MURDERS: INVESTIGATORS TRAVELED AT LEAST 24 MILES TO COLLECT SURVEILLANCE VIDEO RELATED TO THE KILLINGS

On Tuesday, police went to a gas station on Troy Road in Moscow to collect eight hours of surveillance footage, including a portion that showed a white sedan passing the area around 3:45 a.m. on the morning of the murders, Fox News Digital previously reported.

UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO FRATERNITY SIGMA CHI BREAKS SILENCE ON MEMBER ETHAN CHAPIN’S MURDER ONE MONTH LATER

Ethan Chapin, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Madison Mogen, 21, were discovered fatally stabbed inside their three-story King Road residence just before noon Nov. 13. The home is located just one block from the University of Idaho campus and within view of some fraternity houses.

IDAHO MURDERS: COPS TAKE HOURS OF VIDEO FROM GAS STATION AFTER CLERK SPOTS WHITE CAR ON NIGHT OF STABBINGS

Officials have said they believe the victims were asleep when they were attacked between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. Each victim suffered several stab wounds, and some showed signs of trying to defend themselves.

The homicides were carried out on the second and third floors. Two other roommates were on the bottom floor of the home and were unharmed, police said.

Moscow Police officers responded around 11:58 a.m. to a report of an “unconscious person” at the address, but several people had gathered at the crime scene by the time police arrived, officials said.

The 911 call “originated from inside the residence” and came from one of the surviving roommates’ cellphones, police said. Multiple people allegedly spoke to the dispatcher before officers arrived.

Police are analyzing 113 pieces of physical evidence and about 4,000 photos from the scene. They have also received more than 2,645 emails and over 2,770 calls to the City of Moscow tipline, police said. The FBI has received more than 1,084 digital media submissions.

The Moscow Police Department is urging the public to submit any images or information that they think could be important or useful to their investigation. They can do so by calling 208-883-7180, submitting tips through [email protected] and sending digital media here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities have also created a dedicated webpage related to the King Road attack.