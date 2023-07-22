Idaho man killed after falling from Grand Teton National Park peak

An Idaho man was killed Thursday after falling on a mountain at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

Braydan DuRee was climbing Grand Teton, the highest peak in the Teton Range, when he fell 40 to 50 feet from the Owen Chimney pitch on the Owen-Spalding route.

Park rangers responded to the scene, but the 40-year-old Kuna resident succumbed to significant injuries from the fall.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

DuRee’s body was short-hauled from the area and turned over to the Teton County Coroner’s Office.

Short-haul is a technique where an individual or gear is suspended below a helicopter on a 150- to 250-foot rope.

The method allows rescuers more direct access to an injured party. It is often used in the Teton Range, where conditions make it difficult to land a helicopter in the steep and rocky terrain.

Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said that DuRee died of head trauma, according to Jackson Hole Daily.

His two climbing partners were also flown from the scene to the Jenny Lake Search and Rescue Cache at Lupine Meadows.

“Grand Teton National Park employees extend their condolences to Braydan DuRee’s family and friends,” the National Park Service said in a statement.