Idaho college murder investigators hit roadblock in search for knife origin: ‘No real help’

MOSCOW, Idaho – Investigators combing the Idaho city of Moscow and beyond for clues pertaining to the violent murders of four university students have so far come up empty in their search for information from local knife shops.

Police investigating the mid-November stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students have contacted local businesses seeking information about the fix-blade knife believed to have been used – but have so far had no success, Idaho State Police communications director Aaron Snell told Fox News Digital Wednesday morning.

Investigators canvassed local businesses “early in the investigation” looking for information about a potential sale of a knife that matched the description of the murder weapon.

“There was no resolution to that,” Snell said. “That was no real help to the investigation.”

Snell would not comment when asked for a more specific description of the knife beyond what has been described and previously would not say whether any knives were taken from the home, or if police believed the killer brought the weapon to the crime scene. Investigators believe the suspect used a single blade to carry out the crime.

Seventeen days since the victims were discovered, police have since towed five vehicles from the King Road home, and said they are in talks about when and how they will release the crime scene.

On Wednesday, he said all of the vehicles that were towed from the home were previously searched and are “still part of the crime scene” and the ongoing search warrant. All five have been moved to the City of Moscow Maintenance Shop, where police can access them if the need arises.

Snell would not say which electronic devices police had recovered from the home, and if any of the items or other property was found to have been missing. He said such information is “critical to our investigation.”

The lifeless bodies of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, both 21, and Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle, both 20, were discovered around noon on November 13. Officers responded around 11:58 a.m. to a report of an “unconscious person” at the address, and arrived to discover the slain students.

Two victims’ bodies were located on the second floor, and two others’ were discovered on the third, police have said.

The victims’ injuries indicated they were stabbed in their sleep sometime between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m., and some signs showed the victims trying to fight back, police said.

Two other roommates were on the bottom floor of the home at the time of the attack and survived, police said.

Goncalves, Kernodle and Mogen were said to have lived in the home at the time. The residence was located just a block from the University of Idaho campus perimeter, and within eyeshot of some fraternity houses.

A single marked police vehicle was seen parked outside the home on Wednesday. The perimeter remains lined by crime scene tape more than two weeks after the victims were found.

Officials have called the attack “targeted,” despite some confusion as to how or why, and have not identified the intended victim.

Police have said they have collected 113 pieces of “physical evidence” and captured about 4,000 photos of the crime scene. Investigators have received more than 488 “digital media submissions” via the FBI portal.

Investigators are still working to identify a suspect, and have not yet recovered the weapon.

Several vigils were held Wednesday across the state and in Washington State. The University of Idaho hosted a “vandal Family Candlelight Vigil” at the ASUI-Kibbie Activity Center beginning at 5 p.m. PT Wednesday.

The Moscow Police Department is urging the public to submit any images or information that they think could be important or useful to their investigation. They can do so by calling 208-883-7180, submitting tips through [email protected], and sending digital media here.

Authorities have also created a dedicated webpage related to the King Road attack.

