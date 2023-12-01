Idaho baby abducted by ‘heavily armed and dangerous’ homicide suspect: authorities

Idaho authorities are looking for “an armed and dangerous homicide and kidnapping suspect” in connection with the abduction of a baby from a residence in Victor.

Teton County officials have issued an Amber Alert in Idaho and Wyoming for the missing 10-month-old child, Zeke Gregory Best, and are searching for Jeremy Albert Best, who “is believed to be driving a black 1995 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV with Idaho Plates 1T39349.”

Just before midnight on Thursday, the Teton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call reporting a disturbance from a residence on the 4600 block of Skyline Loop.

When officers arrived, they located a deceased woman, identified as Zeke’s mother, Kali Jean Randall. Authorities are investigating the 38-year-old’s death as a homicide and have named Jeremy Best, 48, as a suspect in her death.

“Best is believed to be armed and very dangerous,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release, adding that members of the public should not “approach or attempt to confront the suspect.”

Jeremy is Zeke’s father. Jeremy is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 248 pounds. He has gray hair and a gray beard.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information about the suspect, the suspect’s vehicle or child to contact 208-354-2323 or 911 “immediately.”