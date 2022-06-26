Idaho Air Force base accident leaves ROTC cadet dead

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 19-year-old Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps cadet died in an accident involving a HUMVEE during a training exercise on Friday at Saylor Creek Range in Idaho, officials from the Mountain Home Air Force Base said Sunday.

“Today we lost a member of our Air Force family. We express our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of all the individuals,” said Col. Ernesto DiVittorio, 366th Fighter Wing commander. “Our thoughts and prayers are with them.”

MacKenzie Wilson, an Air Force ROTC cadet at Oregon State University who is originally from Alaska, was pronounced dead at the scene.

US NAVY IDENTIFIES PILOT KILLED IN CRASH DURING TRAINING MISSION IN CALIFORNIA

Two other individuals who were in the HUMVEE with Wilson sustained injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment. They have since been released.

“Nineteen AFROTC cadets were at the installation participating in Operation Air Force, an immersive professional development training opportunity to expose cadets to a variety of different mission sets,” the Mountain Home Air Force Base said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It wasn’t immediately clear how the accident occurred. The Idaho State Police are investigating the incident with the help from the Air Force Office of Special Investigations.