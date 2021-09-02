Ida remnants shift over New England, heavy rain threat moves to Midwest

After historic flooding and tornadoes tore across the Northeast last night, what’s left of Ida is moving across New England on Thursday and the flooding and severe risk are ending.

IDA REMNANTS BRING DEATH, DESTRUCTION TO NORTHEAST, DAYS AFTER STORM SLAMMED GULF COAST

Showers and thunderstorms will move into parts of the Upper Midwest and the Plains states.

Some areas of flash flooding will be possible along with some of these storms reaching severe limits.

The heavy rain threat will move into the Mid-Mississippi Valley and Central U.S. on Friday.

Showers and thunderstorms will also threaten parts of the Southern Rockies and High Plains.

Air quality alerts are still up for the Northwest and California due to wildfire smoke.

Heat advisories remain up for parts of the South and Lower Mississippi Valley where crews and residents have been affected by Ida.