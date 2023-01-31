Icy weather brings snow, rain to Tennessee Valley, Plains

A significant ice storm is in progress from the southern Plains to the Tennessee Valley, bringing rain, snow and ice.

NYC STILL REPORTS NO MEASURABLE SNOWFALL AS JANUARY ENDS

This comes as an arctic cold front with bitter wind chills has stalled out across the region and along the boundary.

Freezing rain will bring difficult – if not impossible – travel conditions, along with the possibility of widespread power outages.

Several rounds of arctic air will spread later this week and into the Northeast over the weekend.

Meanwhile, heavy rain south of the cold front could bring flash flooding and the risk of strong storms along the Gulf Coast.