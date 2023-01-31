FOX News 

Icy weather brings snow, rain to Tennessee Valley, Plains

A significant ice storm is in progress from the southern Plains to the Tennessee Valley, bringing rain, snow and ice.

Wind chill alerts across the country through Tuesday morning
This comes as an arctic cold front with bitter wind chills has stalled out across the region and along the boundary.

The threat for the glaze of ice from the Plains through the Tennessee Valley
Freezing rain will bring difficult – if not impossible – travel conditions, along with the possibility of widespread power outages.

Several rounds of arctic air will spread later this week and into the Northeast over the weekend.

Rain forecast across the eastern U.S. through Friday
Meanwhile, heavy rain south of the cold front could bring flash flooding and the risk of strong storms along the Gulf Coast.