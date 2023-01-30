Ice storm in South could cause power outages, travel issues for millions of Americans

A powerful arctic cold front that has brought dangerous wind chills of up to 50 below zero has become stationary for the next few days, bringing the risk of a significant ice storm impacting parts of the South into the Tennessee Valley.

Accumulating ice will cause travel issues and likely power outages for sections of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Tennessee.

This could be a major issue for millions of people.

Wind chill warnings and advisories are also in effect for parts of the central and western U.S.

Meanwhile, on the warmer side of the boundary, heavy rain could cause flash flooding along and south of the front.