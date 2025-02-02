ICE nabs another suspected Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang member in Aurora, Colorado

Federal agents arrested another suspected Tren de Aragua (TdA) gang member in Aurora, Colorado, Saturday morning.

An illegal immigrant from Venezuela was charged locally with property damage and domestic violence, the Denver office for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said.

The arrest was carried out by ICE Denver and the Denver office for Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

The suspect will remain in ICE custody “pending a hearing before an immigration judge,” ICE Denver wrote on X. The post did not further identify the suspect.

The Trump administration said Friday it was in talks with El Salvador to revive an agreement that could allow the United States to send non-Salvadoran migrants to the Central American country.

This time, though, the government would also aim to send members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua to Salvadoran prisons, Mauricio Claver-Carone, the State Department’s special envoy for Latin America, said in a call with media outlets.

Tens of thousands of people have been arrested in El Salvador as part of President Nayib Bukele’s gang crackdown. Despite international human rights concerns, El Salvador has seen a sharp drop in violence in the country once plagued by the warring Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) and Barrio 18 gangs.

Meanwhile, six Americans who had been detained in Venezuela in recent months were freed by the government of President Nicolás Maduro after he met Friday with a Trump administration official tasked with urging the authoritarian leader to take back deported migrants who have committed crimes in the United States. President Donald Trump’s envoy for special missions, Richard Grenell, announced the release of the six men on social media.

Grenell’s hours-long trip to Venezuela, according to the White House, was focused on Trump’s efforts to deport Venezuelans back to their home country.

Trump wrote Saturday on his social media site Truth Social that he was happy to have the Americans back home.

“And very important to note, that Venezuela has agreed to receive, back into their Country, all Venezuela illegal aliens who were encamped in the U.S., including gang members of Tren de Aragua. Venezuela has further agreed to supply the transportation back,” he wrote. “We are in the process of removing record numbers of illegal aliens from all Countries, and all Countries have agreed to accept these illegal aliens back.”

ICE has been conducting operations across the United States prioritizing criminal illegal immigrants as part of Trump’s campaign pledge.

On Friday, ICE Denver announced that its officers arrested an illegal immigrant from Mexico charged with assault and kidnapping.

The suspect was identified as 48-year-old Juan Benitez-Ortega, who unlawfully entered the United States in November 1998 “at an unknown location.” Benitez-Ortega was taken into custody on Thursday in Adams County, Colorado.

“Officials in Adams County, charged Benitez with felony assault, kidnapping or false imprisonment on Dec. 28. Benitez also has a prior conviction for driving while ability impaired,” ICE Denver said. “ICE officers issued Ramirez an intent to reinstate a prior order of removal, and he will remain in ICE custody until his removal from the U.S.”

As of Friday, ICE reported 864 arrests and 621 immigration retainers lodged across the country.

In her first week on the job, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem “joined an ICE enforcement operation, revoked Biden’s extension of Venezuelan Temporary Protected Status, ceased funding to NGOs that facilitate illegal immigration, met with Coast Guard officials at the DCA crash site, and visited the northern border,” Homeland Security wrote in a recap on X Sunday. “Now, she’s kicking off week two at the southern border.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.