ICE nabs 7 illegal immigrants during Philadelphia car wash raid

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents conducted a worksite raid at a car wash in Philadelphia that led to the arrest of seven illegal immigrants, the agency announced.

ICE confirmed they conducted a worksite enforcement operation on Jan. 28 at Complete Autowash in Philadelphia based on allegations that employees were being subjected to labor exploitation.

The agency said that ICE agents encountered, interviewed and arrested seven illegal aliens for immigration violations, who were later detained pending removal.

When asked about the worksite raid, one senior ICE official’s reaction to the operation was “Wowsers,” according to Fox News national correspondent Bill Melugin.

Melugin noted that worksite operations like this were not happening under the Biden administration.

President Donald Trump’s Border Czar Tom Homan has repeatedly said that if someone is in the U.S. illegally, “they’re on the table,” regardless of if they have criminal convictions.

Of those arrested, ICE confirmed that six were from Mexico and one was from the Dominican Republic.

“The successful execution of this worksite enforcement operation underscores our determined commitment to national security and public safety,” Enforcement and Removal Operations Philadelphia acting Field Office Director Brian McShane said in a statement.

“We were able to apprehend individuals who are unlawfully present in the United States. These operations highlight the dedication and diligence of our officers and agents in protecting our communities from potential threats by enforcing immigration laws in accordance with U.S. laws and Department of Homeland Security policies.”

ICE has arrested more than 7,400 people in nine days across several states amid its aggressive crackdown on illegal immigration since the new Trump administration came into office.

ICE officers have been seen carrying out raids of homes, work sites, and other establishments, while deportations have also ramped up, with the Trump administration vowing to send the most violent migrants to Guantánamo Bay.

According to a compilation of daily totals of arrests, as of Jan. 31, ICE has so far arrested 7,412 people who the agency says are in the country illegally. The agency says that nearly 6,000 ICE detainers have been placed on individuals.

