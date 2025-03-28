ICE detains University of Alabama doctoral student from Iran

​

An Iranian University of Alabama doctoral student was detained early Wednesday by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials.

University of Alabama officials confirmed to Fox News Digital on Wednesday that a doctoral student, who the university’s newspaper identified as Alireza Doroudi,was detained at his off-campus home early Tuesday by federal immigration authorities.

Doroudi, who is studying mechanical engineering, reportedly came to the U.S. in January 2023 on an F-1 student visa after “clearing all immigration checks,” The Crimson White reported.

COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY STUDENT PROTESTER SUES TRUMP ADMIN TO PREVENT DEPORTATION

Reports note his visa was revoked six months later, prompting him to reach out to the International Student and Scholar Services (ISSS) at the university.

“ISSS replied with confidence, stating that his case was not unusual or problematic and that he could remain in the U.S. legally as long as he maintained his student status,” according to a text message obtained by The Crimson White.

ICE’s database lists Doroudi as an Iranian native and confirms he is in ICE custody, though the current detention facility is not listed.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) told The Crimson White he “posed significant national security concerns.”

“Federal privacy laws limit what can be shared about an individual student,” the university wrote in the statement to Fox News Digital. “International students studying at the University are valued members of the campus community, and International Student and Scholar Services is available to assist international students who have questions. UA has and will continue to follow all immigration laws and cooperate with federal authorities.”

Univeristy officials did not respond to further inquiries from Fox News Digital about whether the institution knew about the alleged expired visa.

Earlier this week, ICE detained a Tufts University student from Turkey in Somerville, Massachusetts.

University President Sunil Kumar told Fox News Digital the university learned an international medical graduate student was detained by federal authorities at off-campus apartment building in Somerville.

Unlike the University of Alabama, the school’s president confirmed the school had “no pre-knowledge of this incident and did not share any information with federal authorities prior to the event.”

Kumar also verified Tufts was told Ozturk’s visa had been terminated, which leadership is allegedly verifying.

A DHS spokesperson told Fox News its agency and ICE investigations found Ozturk “engaged in activities in support of Hamas, a foreign terrorist organization that relishes the killing of Americans.”

Ozturk’s attorneys told Fox News she had a valid F-1 visa status prior to her arrest, and there were no charges against her.

IVY LEAGUE ANTI-ISRAEL RINGLEADER MAHMOUD KHALIL WITHHELD DETAILS OF FOREIGN TIES FROM VISA APPLICATION: FEDS

An executive order was signed by President Donald Trump in January to retract Hamas supporters’ student visas amid an “unprecedented wave of vile anti-Semitic discrimination, vandalism, and violence against our citizens, especially in our schools and on our campuses.”

Tufts is receiving $115.2 million in funds from the National Institutes of Health as of fiscal year 2025, according to the university’s website.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The University of Alabama received $143 million in federal grants, according to its 2023-24 Annual Financial Report.

The DHS and ICE did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment on Doroudi’s detainment.

Fox News’ Andrew Fone, Audrey Conklin, Bill Melugon and Alexis McAdams contributed to this report.