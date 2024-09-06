ICE confirms Aurora, Colorado gang members are in the United States illegally, released by Biden admin

Four Venezuelan national members of the Tren de Aragua gang arrested in Colorado have been confirmed as illegal aliens, per a statement from an ICE spokesperson to Fox News.

The Venezuelan nationals, ranging in ages from 19 through 24, all crossed the southern border through Texas illegally in 2022 and 2023, under the Biden administration. All four are now in ICE custody.

The four were arrested after a shooting which occurred near Nome Street Apartments, one of the apartment buildings in Aurora which had been overtaken by armed members of Tren de Aragua.

Jhonnarty Dejesus Pacheco-Chirinos, Jhonardy Jose Pacheco-Chirinos, Nixon Jose Azuaje Perez, and Dixon Jose Azuaje Perez were arrested in connection with an attempted homicide on July 28.

According to Aurora Police, “We can now confirm that [Jhonnarty Dejesus Pacheco-Chirinos] is a documented member of Tren de Aragua (TdA). He is the brother of Jhonardy Jose Pacheco-Chirinos, also known as ‘Cookie’ or ‘Galleta.”

“Additionally, two others who were arrested on that same day are suspected gang members. Their names are Dixon Azuaje-Perez, age 20, and Nixon Azuaje-Perez, age 19. Both were arrested for tampering with evidence in the July 28 shooting on Nome Street. These two have gang ties and are suspected to be members of TdA,” said the Aurora Police Department.

Surveillance footage from the apartment of the Romero family went viral last week depicting heavily armed members of the Tren de Aragua gang breaking down an apartment door in Aurora.

The Tren de Aragua transnational gang has around 5,000 members between Venezuela and the United States and has been known to engage in drug and human trafficking.

According to ICE, 24-year-old Jhonardy Jose Pacheco-Chirinos or “Cookie” was encountered by Border Patrol Agents in the Del Rio Sector, Texas in October 2022. Pacheco was then released and given a notice to appear. Currently, Pacheco has been given felony charges for assault with a deadly weapon, among others.

Jhonnarty Dejesus Pacheco-Chirinos, the brother of “Cookie,” was arrested for attempted murder and other charges. He was also apprehended at the Del Rio Sector, Texas in October 2022.

Both Nixon and Dixon Azuaje-Perez were apprehended by Border Patrol agents at Eagle Pass, Texas on August 22, 2023. The two were given notices to appear and placed under parole in the United States pending proceedings.

“Thanks to the failure of the Biden administration to secure the border, the people of Aurora and other Americans have suffered at the hands of the Tren de Aragua gang,” said Aurora City council member Danielle Jurinsky in a statement to Fox News Digital.

According to the House Committee on Homeland Security, there have been at least 7.8 million encounters with illegal aliens at the southwest border during the Biden administration. ICE makes determinations on a case-by-case basis.