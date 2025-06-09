ICE arrests ‘worst of the worst’ illegal aliens in Los Angeles while protesters advocate for criminals: DHS

​

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents captured the “worst of the worst” criminal illegal aliens in Los Angeles during operations on Friday, including murderers, sex offenders and other violent criminals, the agency said on Sunday.

ICE agents carried out operations at businesses across Los Angeles on Friday, which sparked protests and clashes outside multiple locations, resulting in authorities throwing flash bangs to disperse the crowd.

About 45 people were arrested across several locations, including two Home Depot stores, a store in the fashion district and a doughnut shop.

“Why do Governor Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass care more about violent murderers and sex offenders than they do about protecting their own citizens?” Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin asked. “These rioters in Los Angeles are fighting to keep rapists, murderers, and other violent criminals loose on Los Angeles streets. Instead of rioting, they should be thanking ICE officers every single day who wake up and make our communities safer.”

Among those arrested was 49-year-old Cuong Chanh Phan, an illegal alien from Vietnam with a criminal history that includes a conviction for second-degree murder.

Phan was convicted of shooting up a high school graduation party after a dispute, killing an 18-year-old and a 15-year-old. Seven others were injured in the incident, according to DHS.

ICE also arrested Rolando Veneracion-Enriquez, a 55-year-old illegal alien from the Philippines who was convicted of burglary, sexual penetration with a foreign object and assault with intent to commit rape.

Lionel Sanchez-Laguna, a 55-year-old Mexican national, was arrested by ICE on Friday. His criminal history includes discharging a firearm at an inhabited dwelling and vehicle, battery on spouse or cohabitant, willful cruelty to child, driving under the influence, assault with a semi-automatic firearm and personal use of a firearm.

Another illegal immigrant who was arrested was 44-year-old Armando Ordaz, of Mexico.

DHS said Ordaz’s criminal history includes sexual battery, receiving known or stolen property and petty theft.

Francisco Sanchez-Arguello, 38, of Mexico was arrested on Friday and had previously been arrested for grand theft larceny and possession of a prohibited weapon, DHS said.

Authorities arrested 42-year-old Jose Gregorio Medranda Ortiz, an Ecuadorian national who had previously been arrested and convicted of conspiracy to possess five kilograms or more of cocaine with distribution intent while on a vessel in Tampa, Florida.

ICE arrested Victor Mendoza-Aguilar, 32, of Mexico, who had also previously been convicted of crimes, including possession of unlawful paraphernalia, possession of controlled substances, assault with a deadly weapon and obstruction of a public officer.

Delfino Aguilar-Martinez, 51, of Mexico, was arrested Friday and had previously been charged and convicted with assault with a deadly weapon with great bodily injury, DHS said.

DHS also shared that 43-year-old Jose Cristobal Hernandez-Buitron, an illegal alien from Peru, was one of those arrested Friday and had been previously convicted of robbery.

Honduran national Jordan Mauricio Meza-Esquibel, 32, was also arrested during the operation. He was previously convicted of distributing narcotics and domestic violence.

And finally, DHS said 26-year-old Jesus Alan Hernandez-Morales, a Mexican national, was arrested and had previously been convicted of conspiring to transport an illegal alien into the U.S.