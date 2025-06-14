ICE arrests brother of anti-ICE activist leader in Massachusetts

​

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

ICE has arrested the brother of a prominent anti-ICE activist in Massachusetts.

Multiple federal sources confirmed to Fox News that Emelio Neftaly Pineda has been arrested by ICE.

Pineda, who has been deported two times previously, is a Salvadoran native.

ICE RAMPS UP ARRESTS OF CONVICTED CRIMINALS AS RIOTS RAGE IN BLUE CITY: ‘YOU WILL NOT STOP US’

Besides being an illegal alien, Pineda has multiple prior convictions, including Domestic assault and battery, DUI, violating a restraining order and leaving the scene of a crime.

Pineda is the brother of Lucy Pineda, who runs an anti-ICE network known as Latinos Unidos en Massachusetts(LUMA).

According to ICE, LUMA is known for doxing ICE agents.

IMMIGRATION AUTHORITIES HIGHLIGHT CRIMINAL HISTORY OF MULTIPLE MIGRANTS ARRESTED IN LOS ANGELES

LUMA is also known for chasing down agents and interfering with operations.

Throughout the country, anti-ICE protests have been taking place.

With the riots, destruction and civil unrest occurring in Los Angeles, President Donald Trump has deployed both the National Guard and Marines to restore order.

Other cities like Seattle, New York City, and more have also seen protests that have seen clashes between police and protesters.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News has reached out to Lucy Pineda of LUMA for comment.

Fox News’s Bill Melugin contributed to this story.

Nick Butler is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Do you have any tips? Reach out to [email protected].