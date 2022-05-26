Husband of teacher slain in Uvalde shooting suffers fatal heart attack: Reports

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The husband of a teacher slain in Tuesday’s shooting in Ulvade, Texas, suffered a fatal heart attack Thursday.

Joe Garcia was the husband of Irma Garcia, one of the two teachers murdered in Salvador Ramos’ attack on Robb Elementary School Tuesday, according to FOX San Antonio reporter Ernie Zuniga. Joe and Irma leave behind four children.

Several Twitter and GoFundMe accounts also stated that Garcia had died due to “grief” or a medical emergency Thursday.

Garcia’s death comes two days after Ramos’ assault on the elementary school.

Authorities say Ramos posted three times to Facebook in the 30 minutes leading up to his attack.

“I’m going to shoot my grandmother,” Ramos’ first post said.

“I shot my grandmother,” he posted a few minutes later.

“I’m going to shoot an elementary shool,” his third post said.

Ramos’ grandmother remains in critical condition after being shot in the face.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.