Husband charged for murder after wife's 'suspicious' disappearance

A Minnesota man was charged with murder in connection with the suspicious disappearance and death of his wife, court records show.

Jonathan Greyblood, 30, is facing two counts of second-degree murder — one “with intent,” but not premeditated, and the other “without intent,” in connection with the death of 37-year-old Jeanine Greyblood, according to court documents.

He was booked on probable cause second-degree murder on Sunday after police discovered the body of his wife “under suspicious circumstances” one day after she went missing, the Little Falls Police Department said in a news release.

According to the criminal complaint obtained by Fox News, Jonathan Greyblood had reported his wife missing on Saturday morning. The night before, he claimed that he and his wife had been at a bar in Little Falls to “socialize” with some friends. Jonathan Greyblood then allegedly told police that the couple headed to a friend’s home after the bar closed, but got into argument and left.

On their way home, Jonathan Greyblood told authorities that his wife pulled over to a nearby park to continue their argument but got out of the vehicle and she was going to a friend’s house nearby. He told police that he went home to get her coat and when he later returned to the friend’s home, he couldn’t find her and reported her missing, court documents show.

According to the police department’s missing person report, Jeanine Greyblood was last seen walking from a home on Broadway West in Little Falls around 1:30 a.m.

Her body was later found around 12:45 p.m. on Sunday, south of Little Falls “under suspicious circumstances,” according to investigators.

After police brought Jonathan Greyblood back for questioning Sunday morning, he allegedly told investigators that “something bad happened to his wife” before admitting to killing her, according to court documents.

He allegedly told authorities that they instead went straight home after leaving their friend’s house where they continued to get into a physical argument. He told authorities that Jeanine Greyblood was yelling and hitting him and “continued to be aggressive towards him,” court records show.

He then allegedly told authorities that he put his hands around her throat “until she went limp.” According to the documents, he claimed to have tried to do CPR on her, but she had died.

He told authorities that he panicked and drove over to Swan River Bridge, south of Little Falls, where he dropped her body under the bridge.

According to court documents, her body was found in that exact location, resting on a sheet of ice.

The 37-year-old was a mother of five children and her youngest was about to turn 2 years old, according to FOX9.