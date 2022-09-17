Hurricane warning issued in Puerto Rico for Tropical Storm Fiona

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Hurricane Watch has been issued for parts of the Dominican Republic after Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters found Tropical Storm Fiona a little farther south.

The National Hurricane Center said tropical storm conditions would continue to affect parts of the Leeward Islands and reach the U.S. and British Virgin Islands through Saturday morning.

Those conditions were forecast to spread westward across Puerto Rico into Saturday night.

Fiona could be near hurricane strength as it moves toward the territory on Saturday and Sunday, and a Hurricane Watch has been issued.

Additional watches or warnings could be required later Saturday for parts of the Dominican Republic.

Heavy rains from the storm will spread over the British and U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Saturday, the Dominican Republic on Sunday and the Turks and Caicos on Monday night.

The rainfall is likely to produce considerable flood impacts, including flash and urban flooding.

Mudslides are also likely in areas of higher terrain, and particularly in Puerto Rico.

Tropical Storm Fiona is forecast to strengthen after moving across Hispaniola early next week.