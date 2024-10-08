Hurricane Milton to intensify and swell in size before unleashing on Florida and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here’s what you need to know to start your day …

TOP 3

1. Hurricane Milton set to unleash catastrophe on millions.

2. Early voting kicks off in Indiana, New Mexico, Ohio and Wyoming.

3. Airplane passengers go viral.

MAJOR HEADLINES

‘LEFT’ A MESSAGE – DeSantis crushes Harris for ‘playing political games’ after VP complains to media about game of telephone. Continue reading …

‘DO I HAVE THAT RIGHT?’ – WH briefing abruptly ends after FOX News’ Peter Doocy presses on Helene funding. Continue reading …

HEAT WAVE – Resurfaced video shows FEMA prioritizing ‘equity’ over aiding the most Americans. Continue reading …

HIDDEN CLUES – New bodycam footage shows eerie warning to Gabby Petito just days before her murder. Continue reading …

CRACKING DOWN – FDA urges consumers to discard millions of eggs as recall reaches highest level. Continue reading …

—

POLITICS

EYE OF THE STORM – Back to back hurricanes impact Harris-Trump presidential showdown. Continue reading …

FIRST ON FOX – Top outside group backing House Republicans sets fundraising record. Continue reading …

QUESTIONS MOUNT – Israel abandons ‘mutual attrition’ and ramps up pressure on Hezbollah. Continue reading …

‘SOCIAL COST’ – Republicans say this progressive energy metric is making Americans’ gas bill higher. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

‘LOCK THEM UP’ – Battleground state voters react to bombshell ICE report on immigrant murder convictions. Continue reading …

‘IT IS SERIOUS’ – Democratic strategist compares Trump to Hitler, insists he would ‘absolutely try to exterminate people.’ Continue reading …

FRIENDLY TERRITORY – Kamala Harris preps for friendly media blitz with ‘The View,’ Stephen Colbert and Howard Stern. Continue reading …

‘BE BRAVE’ – Actor Kirk Cameron delivers timely election message to Christians. Continue reading …

OPINION

HUGH HEWITT – Morning Glory: Trump stands with Israel. Continue reading …

LIZ PEEK – Trump vs. Harris: The ‘October surprise’ is already here. Continue reading …

—

IN OTHER NEWS

SHIELD YOUR CHILDREN – Passengers horrified after airline plays explicit movie on every screen. Continue reading …

HEARTBREAKING LOSS – North Carolina mom of four swept up by Hurricane Helene flooding in front of husband, 8-year-old son. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on healthy foods, stealthy objects and October occasions. Take the quiz here …

BETTER BUILDING? – The high-speed clay technique shaking up home construction. Continue reading …

MUST SEE – Couple goes viral for sharing must-visit U.S. destinations. See video …

WATCH

DONALD TRUMP – I want to make America the most successful country in the world. See video …

DONALD TRUMP – We had to return to Butler, Pa., after the assassination attempt. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Wednesday.