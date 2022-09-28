Hurricane Ian: Talladega Superspeedway opens campgrounds to storm evacuees

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

As many on Florida’s Gulf Coast look to escape the wrath of Hurricane Ian, Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama is providing temporary refuge for evacuees needing a place to ride out the storm.

The GEICO Free Camping Parks will be open to evacuees with campers, trailers and vehicles at no cost beginning Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. Commercial vehicles are not allowed.

Evacuees with domestic pets are also welcome, but all animals must be on leashes while on the track’s property. Livestock is not allowed.

The superspeedway said the free areas include GEICO South Park, GEICO West C and GEICO North Park. Showers and restrooms are available near GEICO South Park.

In a news release, Talladega Superspeedway President Brian Crichton said the track is committed to helping those in Florida, Alabama, and other surrounding states during this time of need.

“We hope to provide a sense of relief by offering a place to stay for no charge for evacuees during this time of adversity,” Crichton said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone in the path of the storm.”

Signage will be in various areas around the track to direct evacuees to access for the camping parks.

GEICO West Park C and GEICO South Park are good options for those looking for a more relaxing experience. GEICO North Park is recommended for visitors wanting to experience a party-like atmosphere.

Evacuees do not need to secure a camping pass before arriving at Talladega as camping stickers will be provided on site.

Pumping trucks, portable restrooms and portable water will also be available for a fee.

Evacuees should keep in mind the superspeedway will host the NASCAR Playoffs Tripleheader weekend featuring the YellaWood 500 for the NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday, Oct. 2.

Additional questions can be answered by contacting the Talladega Superspeedway at 1-877-Go2-DEGA or by visiting the track’s website.