Hurricane Ian intensifies, embattled Dems flip-flop on criminal justice and more top headlines

MONSTER STORM – Ian on the verge of becoming Cat 5 hurricane as Florida braces for direct hit. Follow Fox News Digital’s live coverage here …

MIDTERM FLIP-FLOPS – Democrats change their tunes on provisions they once championed. Continue reading …

‘HARD TO SURVIVE’ – Defectors give rare glimpse at life inside Kim Jong Un’s regime. Continue reading …

BAD LUCK CHUCK – Joe Manchin ditches proposal after deal with Schumer comes back to haunt him. Continue reading …

ON THE ROCKS – How Tom Brady and Gisele B?ndchen can save their marriage. Continue reading …

–

POLITICS

‘COERCE AND INTIMIDATE’ – VP Harris expresses support for Taiwan, torches China while addressing Navy sailors in Japan. Continue reading …

ENERGY CRISIS – Europeans resort to burning trees after green policies, Russian war, leave countries hobbled. Continue reading …

WAR ON ‘WOKENESS’ – Former Secy of State has new mission to combat radical Left’s agenda in the military. Continue reading …

MEDIA

FREESPOKE – A new alternative to Google puts emphasis on free speech. Continue reading …

‘WE’VE GOT TO WIN’ – Senator claims voting Democrat will help stop hurricanes. Continue reading …

‘OWN A HANDGUN JUST IN CASE’ – Louisiana senator gives take on what can cure rampant crime nationwide. Continue reading …

‘OUT OF TOUCH’ – Biden White House roasted for suggesting ‘conversation’ on remaining MLB team. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS – Democrats should stop name calling and actually do something to fix border crisis. Continue reading …

TUCKER CARLSON – What really happened to the Nord Stream pipeline? Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – It doesn’t appear that Biden has a firm grip on how businesses work. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – Dems have been working overtime to sell a lie to the American people. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

HIT TO THE WALLET – Hurricane Ian may spike food prices. Continue reading …

DOESN’T PAY – Bay Area teachers say California does not value educators. Continue reading …

‘ALWAYS ESCALATES’ – Putin critic says war could drag on for years. Continue reading …

DANGERS OF CO-SLEEPING – Medical experts warn about action that could kill infants. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

“The truth about this [Biden] administration and the Democrat Party in general. It’s not funny at all. In fact, it’s dark and it’s sinister. While they’ve been busy destroying our prosperity, our border and our safety, they’ve also been working overtime to sell a lie to the American people.”

– LAURA INGRAHAM

