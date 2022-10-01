Hurricane Ian: Florida personnel go door to door warning of possible levee break in Sarasota County

Florida personnel are going door to door warning of a possible levee breaking in a part of Sarasota County.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office tweeted early Saturday that an Everbridge notification had been issued before 3 a.m. EDT indicating a possible levee break in the Hidden River community.

“The notification was issued countywide, which means all residents throughout Sarasota County who are registered with Everbridge likely received a warning,” it said.

“Possible levee break in area of Hidden River/Myakka Valley with the potential of 15 feet of flood water…,” the notification system warnings said.

It noted that “…residents are urged to shelter in place if it is safe to do so as exit routes and roadways maybe impassable.”

The levee compromise appears to only impact homes on the eastern side of the community.

The compromise should not impact any other areas in Sarasota County, including Venice or North Port.

The office said it was working with county fire personnel to go door-to-door and advise residents of potential flooding.

“Residents are encouraged to consider evacuation,” it added.

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office told Fox News that there was no confirmation of the break yet.