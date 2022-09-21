Hurricane Fiona forecast to track toward Bermuda

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hurricane Fiona strengthened to a Category 4 hurricane, with winds at 130 mph.

HURRICANE FIONA UPGRADED TO CATEGORY 4 AS IT HEADS AWAY FROM TURKS AND CAICOS ISLANDS

While the storm is north of Turks and Caicos, hurricane warnings remain in effect for the islands for at least the first part of Wednesday.

From here, Fiona is forecast to track toward Bermuda.

The storm will move northeastward far from the U.S. coast, but will still produce choppy seas and dangerous rip currents for East Coast beaches.

Fiona will still be a Category 4 hurricane when it passes near Bermuda on Friday.

Wind gusts could reach 80 to 90 mph.

Fiona is then forecast to run into Canada, impacting Nova Scotia and Newfoundland by the end of the weekend.

Meanwhile, a tropical wave just north of South America now has a 90% chance of becoming a named tropical storm in the next five days.

The system will enter the southern Caribbean over the weekend.