Hunter Biden tax trial: Judge rules Hallie Biden will testify with immunity

A California judge has granted immunity for Hallie Biden to testify against Hunter Biden in his upcoming criminal tax trial next month.

Hallie Biden, the widow of Beau Biden and ex of Hunter Biden, previously indicated to prosecutors that she would be unwilling to testify at the trial beginning Sept. 5 “on the basis of her privilege against self-incrimination,” according to a court filing obtained by Fox News.

Biden is charged with failing to pay $1.4 million in taxes between 2016 and 2019, while also filing false tax returns. He allegedly used the funds to live lavishly, including spending millions of dollars on drugs, escorts, luxury cars and other high-priced items.

U.S. District Judge Mark Scarsi wrote this week that “it is ordered … Hallie Biden give testimony or provide other information which she refuses to give or to provide on the basis of her privilege against self-incrimination as to all matters about which he may be interrogated in the course of these proceedings.”

“It is further ordered that no testimony or other information compelled under this order, or any information directly or indirectly derived from such testimony or information, shall be used against Hallie Biden in any criminal case, except that she shall not be exempted by this order from prosecution for perjury, giving a false statement, or otherwise failing to comply with this order,” he added.

Hallie Biden testified against Hunter under the same immunity arrangement during his federal gun trial in Delaware earlier this year, according to the Washington Examiner.

He is charged with three felonies and six misdemeanors in the California tax case.

The trial was initially scheduled to begin on June 20, but Scarsi, who is presiding over the case, granted Hunter Biden’s request to delay the trial.

In June, Hunter Biden was convicted by a federal jury in Delaware of lying about his illegal drug use while filling out a form to purchase a gun.

