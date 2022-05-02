Hunter Biden rips Obama strategist over 2016 snub; Manchin endorses Republican

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here’s what you need to know to start your day …

HUNTER LASHES OUT – Hunter Biden ripped David Axelrod in a 2015 email for allegedly telling then-Vice President Biden not to run for president in 2016. Continue reading …

NEW EVIDENCE – A missing teen who turned up dead on a San Francisco street months ago might have been sexually assaulted when she died of a drug overdose.Continue reading …

MANCHIN CROSSES PARTY LINE – Sen. Joe Manchin appeared in a Republican primary ad defending Rep. David McKinley against the claim that he had supported President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda. Continue reading …

BOULDER PD – The Boulder Police Department responded to John Ramsey, father of murdered JonBenet Ramsey, to allow an independent agency to test DNA. Continue reading …

ANTIFA BREAKS UP RALLY – Antifa allegedly assaulted Portland GOP rallygoers as understaffed police struggled to respond in a timely manner. Continue reading …

POLITICS

NO CRISIS GO TO WASTE – A top Biden official said Sunday that the global food shortage crisis would push farmers toward relying on more green energy. Continue reading …

TREY GOWDY – Fox host told the media that Americans aren’t focused on the leaked tapes of Kevin McCarthy despite the media obsession. Continue reading …

MARK LEVIN – Fox host went on a blistering tirade against the Democratic Party for their “war against Donald Trump.” Continue reading …

STEVE HILTON – Fox host blasted DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas after he insisted that the Biden administration has effectively managed the border crisis. Continue reading …

TASK FORCE KLEPTOCAPTURE– Schumer says U.S. should seize, sell yachts, mansions, and other Russian oligarchs’ assets, then send Ukraine the proceeds. Continue reading …

MEDIA

CUTTING OUT PARENTS – A legal group sought answers if a school district violated student privacy rights for surveys on sexual orientation, parents’ political beliefs. Continue reading …

‘WITCH HUNT CULTURE’ – MSNBC’s Joy Reid and Vice News reporter Paola Ramos slammed the “witch hunt culture” of GOP bills to ban abortion, CRT promotion and gender and sexuality instruction to young children. Continue reading …

WHITE MALE ‘OBSESSION’ – Time magazine’s Charlotte Alter dismissed Elon Musk’s quest for free speech on Twitter as a white male “obsession.” Continue reading …

‘GROSS’ HUMOR –Karol Markowicz said it was “gross” to watch Biden laugh off jokes on the high prices of gas and food, which are “affecting regular Americans not attending fancy black tie dinners.” Continue reading …

LEFT DOMINATION – WSJ’s Jason Riley claims the Left won’t be satisfied until they have ‘total dominion’ over everything. Continue reading …

OPINION

PATRICK ELLIOTT – The Supreme Court could fumble a major case with a former high school football coach who sought to impose prayer on his players. Continue reading …

ELI STEELE – Lifelong Los Angeles resident recounts what she witnessed as a child on the 30th anniversary of the Los Angeles riots. Continue reading …

ANDREW MOROZ – My time in Ukraine has confirmed one thing I already knew — the spirit of Ukraine and her people will never be broken. Continue reading …

DR. ALVEDA KING – I realize in America today, so many people are sensitive about ethnic and cultural identification, and we equate skin color with race all too often. Continue reading …

JIM GILMORE – The consistent message of every person I met in Ukraine was that Ukrainians are not Russian and would never be made into Russians even if conquered. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

FENTANYL FAMILIES TALK TEST STRIPS – Families who have lost kids to fentanyl share mixed feelings about today’s test strips. Continue reading …

AMBER HEARD TAKES THE STAND – Actress Amber Heard is slated to testify in Johnny Depp’s explosive $50 million defamation trial. Continue reading …

READY TO START HITTING – After the Houston Texans picked Derek Stingley Jr., he was ready to start work and said he was going to give it his all. Continue reading …

GIVEN THE BOOT– Meghan Markle’s animated Netflix series “Pearl” was dropped during development, a report said. Continue reading …

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, TRAVIS – On Saturday, reality TV star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram story and commemorated Travis Scott’s birthday. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

“That is not satire. It is not a spoof. This is the actual homeland Security secretary speaking this morning.”

– STEVE HILTON

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

This edition of Fox News First was compiled by Fox News’ Jack Durschlag. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Tuesday.