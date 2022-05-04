Hunter Biden laptop repairman sues Schiff, CNN, Politico, Daily Beast

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

John Paul Mac Isaac, the Delaware computer repairman who was left with Hunter Biden’s laptop, has launched a defamation lawsuit.

Suits were filed against Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, CNN, The Daily Beast and Politico – each is charged with defamation after accusing him of distributing Russian misinformation.

“After fighting to reveal the truth, all I want now is for the rest of the country to know that there was a collective and orchestrated effort by social and mainstream media to block a real story with real consequences for the nation,” Isaac told The New York Post.

HUNTER BIDEN BUSINESS PARTNER MADE 8 ADDITIONAL WHITE HOUSE VISITS IN 2016, VISITOR LOGS SHOW

Isaac, the owner of what was The Mac Shop in Trolley Square, told Fox News his life was turned upside down after the public found out he had given the contents of the laptop to the FBI and former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani.

“Once the story was out and my name was leaked to the public, it had been a matter of at first running and hiding. Now it’s trying to just rebuild my life and then do it in a manner that’s not restricted by public opinion of me being involved in some Russian disinformation campaign,” he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

White House press secretary Jen Psaki continues to dismiss questions from reporters about whether President Biden engaged in Hunter Biden’s business dealings during his tenure as vice president.

Asked Wednesday by Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich if the president had ever spoken with his son’s business partners about Hunter’s business dealings, Psaki said, “Again, nothing has changed since what I said yesterday. The president does not get involved in the business dealings of his son.”